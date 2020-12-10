SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look at your assets, what others expect of you and what you are capable of doing. Be honest with yourself and others, and offer only what’s reasonable. You don’t have to impress anyone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stay focused on what you want to accomplish and building a strong, stable home environment that will soothe your soul. Don’t let matters concerning institutions escalate.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be observant, but don’t let outside matters consume you. Be diligent when it comes to taking care of your responsibilities, and protect your reputation, position and status as you move forward.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Personal growth, improving your physical appearance and romance will alleviate stress and encourage happiness. Follow through with a creative endeavor that utilizes your skills.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A lifestyle change may scare you, but doing nothing will lead to regret. Believe in your ability to make things happen and to handle whatever comes your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look over contracts, negotiate and consider your options. Don’t let someone’s uncertainty drag you down. Make decisions that are in your best interest. Romance will ease stress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t believe everything you hear or participate in events that go against your beliefs. Be true to yourself, honest about how you feel and determined to live life your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Handle shared expenses with care. Concentrate on personal improvement, health, fitness and looking your best. How you present yourself to the world will make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Strive for perfection, be responsible and do your research before you make a move. A unique offer may tempt you, but you are better off doing your own thing. Challenge your mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Look for a unique opportunity, and strive to do your very best. What you master today will lead to a new and exciting way to live your life. Romance looks promising.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Walk away from adversity and toward intellectual stimulation and educational pursuits. A change of heart will help you realize what you want out of life and how to make it happen.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A reserved approach to prospects, coupled with behind-the-scenes work to put everything in place, will lead to the success you crave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.