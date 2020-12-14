Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.