SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t play games or participate in activities that might affect your reputation, position or status. Verifying information will be what saves you from a bad situation. Focus on fitness.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Gather information before you make a move. Look over contracts, negotiate your position and get what you want in writing to ensure no one takes advantage of you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Check in with people you have successfully collaborated with in the past for valuable input. Speak from the heart, and take action. You can solve several problems today.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stick to what and who you know you can trust. Someone will mislead you. Don’t share your plans prematurely, or someone will take charge. Concentrate on discipline and hard work.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put an emphasis on education. A lifestyle change looks promising, as long as you verify information and leave nothing to chance. Dealing with institutions will lead to confusion and uncertainty.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Dare to be different. An innovative approach will boost your reputation and encourage others to support your efforts. Vigorously address matters that have been left unresolved.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful whom you trust. Someone will give you the wrong impression or lead you on a wild goose chase if you aren’t careful. Ask questions, do your research and take nothing for granted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Dig in, and don’t stop until you finish what you start. Channel your energy into getting ahead, not into negativity or argument. Avoid joint ventures, and be careful when divvying up shared expenses.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Hone your skills and improve how you live. Do what’s best for you, and speak up about your feelings and plans. Don’t be swayed by others’ actions or opinions; trust your gut.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A domestic disagreement will turn into an emotional tug-of-war if you let it. Pause and consider every angle of a situation before you take action. Don’t limit your potential by acting in haste.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Busy yourself with something that excites you. Pick up a new hobby, reconnect with an old friend through social media or sign up for an online course that can lead to additional income.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let anyone put limitations on you or what you can do. A change to your appearance will give you the wherewithal to make an overdue change that will have positive results.
