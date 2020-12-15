SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — The grass may look greener on the other side of the fence, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to make a life-altering change. Take a closer look; make sure your assumptions are valid.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Embrace change and put your plan in motion. Use your energy wisely. Don’t waste time arguing with someone who will never see things your way. Take control and do what suits you best.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let an unexpected change throw you for a loop. Make whatever adjustment is necessary to compensate, and keep moving forward. An energetic approach will be necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a practical path when dealing with matters that could influence your earning potential. If you trust someone’s word, you will have to make difficult decisions and changes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put emotional differences aside and aim to get things done. Concentrat on what’s at stake and take physical action. Working alongside a loved one will bring you closer to each other.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Set the pace and put the changes you want to make in motion. Refuse to let red-tape issues get to you. An emotional revelation will encourage personal growth.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t trust hearsay. When in doubt, go directly to the source and find out where you stand. Romance is on the rise, but it’s best to have a plan in mind. Don’t make empty promises.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Channel emotional energy into love and romance, not into arguments and accusations. You’ll get much further if you are mindful of what others expect and you are willing to work with everyone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep moving forward and don’t look back. Give others freedom, and they will grant you the same in return. Don’t let someone’s uncertainty unnerve you. Channel your energy productively.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be sure to get approval before making domestic changes that will affect others. Being up-front and enthusiastic regarding your plans will encourage others to pitch in and help. Learn from experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone railroad you into a dodgy situation. Channel your energy into something that matters to you. Do something you enjoy or spend time with someone you like.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A lifestyle change will give you a boost. Don’t feel pressured to spend money to impress others. If intelligence and charm aren’t enough, you may be hanging out with the wrong people.
