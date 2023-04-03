Dear Doctors: I am a 77-year-old woman diagnosed by my orthopedist with reduced cartilage in my right knee, probably due to wear and tear and arthritis. I’m not in pain, but I have developed bone spurs, and there is some swelling. What can I do to prevent further degeneration?
Dear Reader: Cartilage is a remarkable tissue that, depending on its type and location, reduces friction, acts as a shock absorber, enhances strength, provides structure and augments flexibility.
There are three types of cartilage in the body. Elastic cartilage, which is found in the outer ears and the larynx, provides shape and elasticity. Fibrocartilage, tough and strong, is found in joint capsules, ligaments and the invertebral discs of the spine. When it comes to the joints, we’re talking hyaline cartilage. Smooth to the touch and a pale bluish-white in color, it is the most abundant type of cartilage in the body.
Hyaline cartilage caps the ends of the bones and lines the inner surfaces of joint capsules. It is due to its smooth surface, with an assist from specialized fluids, that bones can meet and glide, almost frictionless, against one another. The key word here is “almost.” Over time, wear and tear do take a toll.
Cartilage can also sustain physical injury. Twisting a joint can result in damage. So can the force and impact common in sports. Ongoing inflammation from autoimmune conditions can also result in damage. And because cartilage lacks an active blood supply, it is slow to heal.
When cartilage wears away, the bone spurs you have developed often occur. These bony lumps, which form on the surface of joints, are an adaptive response as the body strives to maintain stability in the knee joint. Bone spurs themselves don’t hurt. However, they can limit range of motion and may press or rub against neighboring structures or tissues, which can be painful.
To slow cartilage loss, you want to reduce stress on the joint. That means limiting repetitive and high-impact activities. These require the knee to be a shock-absorber, which can further damage the connective tissues of the joint. The correct shoes are also important. Avoid high heels, which greatly increase stress on the knee. Instead, opt for shoes that are soft and flexible, with either a flat or low heel. It’s also important to reach and maintain a healthy weight. Studies have shown that being overweight, which stresses the joints, can contribute to cartilage loss.
You also want to manage inflammation. Your doctor may recommend nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen or naproxen. These can lessen the swelling that you have experienced. NSAIDs can also be helpful for people with cartilage loss who are in pain. When swelling is pronounced, injections may be recommended. Steroids can address inflammation and swelling. Hyaluronic acid, a substance that occurs naturally in joint fluids, can aid in lubrication. Platelet-rich plasma, which is derived from a patient’s own blood, can also stimulate healing. Your doctor can advise you if any of these may be helpful for your specific situation.
Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.
Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1955, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.