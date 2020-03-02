Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.