GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Leave nothing unsaid or undone. Trust in what you know, and use your skills and experience to your financial benefit. Take nothing for granted. Keep your eye on what others do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — It’s OK to be colorful and share your stories if you are truthful and mindful of others. Everyone won’t appreciate a lifestyle or image change you make. Romance is favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Learn as you go. Refuse to be a victim of someone’s mistake. Don’t join something if you have doubts. Concentrate on what you know you can do, and be wise regarding commitments and compromises.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll gravitate toward unusual people and proposals. Gather facts and figures before you participate in a joint venture. A business partnership could be problematic.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — An emotional incident will cause concern. Take responsibility and handle matters involving a friend, relative or peer. Discipline and patience will pay off, so don’t rush into anything.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You can have fun and express yourself without overspending. Follow a creative path that helps ease stress and offers a view of what’s possible. A change of heart will entice you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Emotional situations will be challenging and confusing. Take your time, and don’t let anyone pressure you into something you aren’t ready to pursue. Keep an open mind and learn all you can.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll gain perspective regarding finances. You can think big, but when risks are involved, do your research and leave nothing to chance. Trust your instincts and lower your living expenses.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your energy into something concrete. Being a hard worker will get you further than will following someone. Don’t be a lackey; take control and do whatever furthers your interests.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will flare up over domestic issues. Choose your words wisely and take care of unfinished business before tackling something new. A change someone makes will be to your advantage.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A noncommittal attitude will stop you from being dragged into or blamed for something that isn’t your responsibility. Observe what others do and protect your position and reputation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep your eye on situations without interfering. Knowing what others are up to will help you make better decisions for yourself. Be secretive regarding your intentions.
