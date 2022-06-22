Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.