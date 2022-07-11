CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Draw on the resources you will need to get things done. Initiate change without going overboard. Look over your options, but don’t be fooled by someone’s sales pitch. Seek out quality partnerships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take measures to ensure your facts are accurate before you get into a debate or decide to make a move. Work with people who have as much to contribute as you. Teamwork will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll come up with sound ideas that can help you reach your dreams. Don’t hesitate to make a move, invest in yourself or end situations that are holding you back. Now’s the time to take big steps.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t share your thoughts or intentions until you have done the legwork to turn your ideas into reality. Pay attention to self-improvement. Love and romance are on the rise and will enhance your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be careful how you handle domestic situations. Don’t ask others to do something you wouldn’t do yourself. You’ll find a way to use what you discover to help you advance. Make necessary updates.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be honest, regardless of the consequences. You will only make matters worse if you give someone the wrong impression. Take care of business by making your position clear.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your energy to good use, and make your space more functional. The changes that transpire will impact you and those you live with. Happiness begins with you. A change of perspective is apparent.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on what you can do to improve your life. Focus on your health, finances and emotional well-being. Start an invigorating daily routine that motivates you to make a difference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your imagination to come up with a plan that helps you and others. Be careful when dealing with emotional matters. Avoid a run-in with someone in a powerful position.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think big, spend wisely and offer only what you can deliver. Question suggestions that sound good but have little substance. Do your homework, and don’t trust the hype.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t spend unnecessarily. Take care of matters personally to avoid being disappointed. Display patience and understanding, but don’t let others take advantage of you. Set guidelines.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll be caught between truth and false hope if you trust an outsider. Discipline will uncover what’s possible and give you clarity regarding business and how to navigate your way to the top.
