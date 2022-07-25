LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think, assess and prepare to deliver on your promises. Engage in activities that encourage you to learn, and apply the experience and skills you master to help you excel. It’s time to get things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Choose the path that helps you improve your life. Refuse to get caught in someone’s drama. Stick to the script and make your intentions clear. Don’t let anger cost you emotionally or financially.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll pick up valuable information through networking, socializing or pursuing knowledge from an expert. Monitor your intake and maintain balance in all that you do. Choose moderation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let jealousy stand between you and what you want. Focus on personal growth and financial gain, and change whatever isn’t working for you. Don’t be afraid of disappointing others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Emotions will surface and situations will spin out of control if you don’t use logic when dealing with shared finances or contracts. Look on the bright side and offer positive input.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Distance yourself from anyone tempting you to indulge in something you shouldn’t. Be innovative, and you’ll find a fun and healthy plan. Stick to the people who build you up, not bring you down.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get together with a friend, relative or peer and discover something to help you rethink your situation. Do what feels right. Don’t feel obligated to do something just to please someone.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’re in the zone and can accomplish plenty if you take the initiative and do the work yourself. A positive change to how you handle money and responsibilities will encourage you to reconnect with someone.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Mixed emotions will be confusing when dealing with intense matters. Look beyond what’s going on around you and make changes that will help stabilize your personal or professional position.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Call on reliable people; you’ll get the help you need to finish what you start. Less arguing and more physical work will make life easier. Don’t feel pressured to make a change that you don’t like.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone will give you the wrong impression. Question what’s possible and think about the best way to achieve what you set out to do without conflict. Maintain stability and be prepared for anything.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Tone down unreasonable behavior or avoid spending time with intolerant people. Pay attention to your health and be honest about what you want. Fact-check information before passing it along.
