LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll be able to get on with your life and follow your heart once you share your feelings. Arguments can evolve only if you choose to engage in them. Look at the big picture.
Thursday, July 28, 2022 4:27 AM
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 4:19 am
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll be able to get on with your life and follow your heart once you share your feelings. Arguments can evolve only if you choose to engage in them. Look at the big picture.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You may crave something new, but before you initiate change, consider the outcome. Don’t bite off more than you can chew. Test the waters, do your research and take one step at a time to ensure safety.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reach out to people you can count on for support, good advice and hands-on help. Listen to your body and incorporate a health regimen that helps you lower your risk of disease.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll need plenty of stamina and discipline to deal with unexpected or last-minute changes. Welcome a challenge, and apply unique techniques and plans to overcome any obstacle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your plans in motion. Limit spending and invest wisely. Handle situations at home carefully. Don’t give others jurisdiction over your lifestyle. Satisfy your needs first.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Change begins with you. Size up your situation and rethink the way you want to live. Don’t limit what you can do because of cost. Size down or adjust your overhead to fit your plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop worrying about what others do; concentrate on what you want. Discipline and hard work will help you reach your goals and eliminate what’s no longer working for you. Keep the peace.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Things won’t go according to plan when dealing with pending financial, legal or health issues. Have a backup plan to ensure you come out ahead. A social event will give you a valuable platform.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t overdo it or put your emotions on display. Use intelligence to figure out how to do your best and get the most in return. Distance yourself from those who want to argue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Confusion will occur if someone says one thing and does another. Listen carefully and discover how to use the information you receive in a fashion that helps you without hurting someone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Use your connections to get ahead. Don’t limit what you can do because you are afraid of rejection. Step up and rearrange your schedule to ensure you can take advantage of whatever comes your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take advantage of an opportunity someone brings to your attention. Find out all you can, then up your game in preparation. Added skills and experience will help you outmaneuver competitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.