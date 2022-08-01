LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A positive attitude will discourage interference and negativity. Look at every angle before you disregard what others offer to contribute. Don’t let anger ruin your plans.
Monday, August 1, 2022 6:20 AM
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 6:12 am
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A positive attitude will discourage interference and negativity. Look at every angle before you disregard what others offer to contribute. Don’t let anger ruin your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take on a challenge that tests your skills and offers insight into what’s yet to come. Preparation and detail will give you the leverage to come out on top.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Monitor your spending, and be aware that situations may not be as they appear. Do your due diligence before making a move or change that will hold you accountable. Be smart and negotiate strategically.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take pride in what you do and associate with people who can help you use your talents and skills to encourage personal growth and happiness. Learn from experience and practice, and you will find your niche.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Question everything, and don’t be afraid to put your mark on what you do or say. Stay in control instead of allowing someone to make decisions for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Adjust to economic trends. Put a budget in place that ensures financial security. Keep in mind that charity begins at home. Personal growth will encourage better relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Opportunity begins with you, and being savvy regarding whom you share with and what you do will make a difference in your relationships with others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look over your options and consider who is a good fit for you to work alongside. Change the way you approach earning your living and using your skills, and you will come up with a progressive plan.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Protect your home, family and health from outside influences, and use your intelligence to navigate through any red tape that could affect your progress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t sit back when taking a leadership position will help set a good example and ensure you reach your goal. Refuse to let someone’s negativity discourage you from following your heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Too much or too little said will cause a problem with a friend or family member. Concentrate on getting things done instead of interacting with people who are stubborn or unreceptive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make aesthetic changes at home that are pleasing to the eye and soothing to the soul. What you put in physically and financially will pay off and encourage you to make decisions to improve your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.