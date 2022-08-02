LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An open mind will bring exciting ideas. Focus on pursuits that will get you up to speed regarding something you want to accomplish. Being well-informed will help discourage others from interfering.
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 7:55 AM
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An open mind will bring exciting ideas. Focus on pursuits that will get you up to speed regarding something you want to accomplish. Being well-informed will help discourage others from interfering.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put your time and energy into where it counts and create the scenario that best suits your needs. Don’t wait for someone to do the legwork for you. Seize the moment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refuse to let your emotions take over and ruin a good thing. Over-the-top behavior will cloud your vision and generate unnecessary mistakes. Surround yourself with people you trust.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Actions speak louder than words and will help you show how serious you are regarding your intentions. Step up to the plate and give life your best shot. Leave nothing to chance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Invest in your talents and skills. Diversity will be your ticket to a better lifestyle. Be willing to do things differently if it will keep you in the game and ahead of the competition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stick close to home and protect your assets. Revise your portfolio or change how you use your money to live and reach your life goals. An unequal partnership will require an adjustment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll get a good look at how someone operates. Don’t ignore the signs when it comes to financial partnerships. If something doesn’t feel right, back away and do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Add skills that help you pursue your dreams. Your happiness depends on doing what’s right and best for you. Networking will open a window of opportunity. Don’t let emotions interfere with success.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Step into the spotlight and let your intelligence capture the attention you deserve. Refuse to let physical limitations stand between you and your dreams. Don’t share secrets.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put force behind the changes you want. You’ll get things done, regardless of complaints and criticism. Time spent at home will help you sort through differences with loved ones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put more emphasis into your words. Don’t stop until you are happy with the results. Use your imagination, gain momentum and push your way to the top. Discipline and determination won’t let you down.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Sticking to the facts will make your life easier and help you gain respect. Reach out to someone who can offer a different perspective on a situation you face. Don’t lose sight of your intentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.