LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take the edge off. Sit back and reflect, and you’ll see things differently. Don’t buy into someone’s dream when you have your dreams to bring to fruition. Love who you are and what you can do.
Tuesday, August 16, 2022 5:11 AM
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put a big push behind your plans. Discuss your ambitions, and do whatever it takes to get things done correctly. Don’t let a partnership go sour because you don’t follow through with your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get in touch with your feelings and do what excites you, and you’ll be happy with the results and the connections you make along the way. A push to improve your health will show results.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Relax, sit back and enjoy the scenery. Let your mind wander and engage in new possibilities that allow you to use your skills more efficiently. Make adjustments to keep current and spark personal growth.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Break down your options before making a decision. It’s essential to understand the mechanism behind what you do and how it benefits you and others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your energy where it counts. If you waste time arguing, you will miss an incredible opportunity. Trust your intelligence to help you overcome temptation. Evaluate your current position.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get things up and running; don’t lose sight of your goal. Look at the big picture and plan your victory march. Recognize what’s best for you, and don’t stop until you reach your destination.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Change begins with you. Don’t follow what works for someone else. Find a plan that’s in sync with what you want to pursue. Consider how you can use your attributes to accomplish something big.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Call on people who have something to offer. Networking will allow you to provide suggestions that encourage others to help you make your dreams come true. Don’t hesitate to offer incentives.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Use intelligence to wade through the ups and downs you face. It’s OK to change your mind and head in a different direction. Be precise and carry on, knowing that you can deliver your best.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Go where the action is and participate. Get involved, do your own thing and use your skills to help others. Leave nothing undone. Romance is encouraged. Helping others will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Avoid joint endeavors, regardless of how tempting they may be. You should do your own thing. A spirited attitude and creative mind will help you find the path to self-satisfaction.
