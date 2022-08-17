LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pace yourself and monitor what’s happening around you. Learn from an interaction with superiors or a competitive situation. Stand up for your beliefs, but don’t start a feud.
Wednesday, August 17, 2022 4:44 AM
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 4:27 am
Wednesday, August 17, 2022 4:44 AM
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pace yourself and monitor what’s happening around you. Learn from an interaction with superiors or a competitive situation. Stand up for your beliefs, but don’t start a feud.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Consider what puts a smile on your face, and double down until you achieve happiness. Don’t let emotions or anger interfere with what needs to be done to promote your health and well-being.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look for an opening and charm your way into a position that gives you a shot at presenting and marketing what you have to offer. A friendly, positive demeanor will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Step away from people trying to disrupt your plans. Refuse to let anyone limit your potential. Pour your energy into change and getting things done. Use your imagination.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t enter a battle you cannot win. Focus less on the demands being put on you, and strive to satisfy your dreams. Question information that appears to benefit someone else more than it does you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Figure out what you want before implementing change. Take care of money issues before you get involved in a joint venture. Don’t let a friendship jeopardize your relationship with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be reasonable and compromise. Getting along with others will strengthen your position among friends, peers and family members. Don’t be afraid to speak up about what’s important to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your personal and professional lives separate. Changing how you handle money and work responsibilities will help you deal with negative comments that can hurt your reputation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Mix business with pleasure, and you’ll gain ground. Your input and delightful way of dealing with others will pay off. Take some time to rejuvenate or spend some quality time with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll get the wrong impression if you let your emotions take the lead. Be aware of what others are doing, and ask questions to ensure you know what’s happening. Watch out for outside influences.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Sit sight and observe. Choose your words wisely, and give no one a chance to misinterpret what you say. Make your health and well-being prime concerns. Staying current is advised.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Call on people you know you can count on for assistance. A conversation will convince you to branch out in a direction where you know your skills can do some good. Take pride in what you do.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.