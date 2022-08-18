LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Words matter, and you’ll gain support by conveying what you want others to know with compassion and understanding. A change someone makes will be upsetting, but in the end, you’ll be the one to benefit.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Network and converse with people who can offer a different opinion and help you put your strategy in place. An ambitious attitude coupled with a desire for change and personal growth will give you a leg up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Invest time and money in obtaining information and utilizing your skills to adapt to trends and marketing tactics. Explore what’s available and how you can take advantage of situations and offers.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be willing to listen, and take the time to sort through differences. How you handle emotional matters will determine how well you get along with a loved one. Take nothing for granted.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — If you want the lowdown, get firsthand information. Someone will be eager to mislead you if given a chance. Charm, determination and dedication will clear the path to a new beginning.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Evaluate your lifestyle and adjust your situation to make life easier. Home improvements and investing time and money in you and your surroundings will help you reach a new goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Confusion will occur if you or someone else isn’t straightforward regarding feelings and personal goals. Don’t leave anything to chance if you want to maintain a healthy financial life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll gravitate toward unusual people and professions. Connect with people already heading in a direction that interests you, then get the lowdown. Refuse to let a personal matter get in the way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Plan something special for yourself or a loved one. Take an interest in how you look and present yourself to others. Updating your image or paying closer attention to your health will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Gravitate toward people who make you think, and you will find it easier to get things done. A change will be energizing and will encourage you to expand what you have to offer. Avoid an emotional feud.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. Sharing too much too soon with someone you don’t know well will have drawbacks. Instead, collect information that will help you understand what others want.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a different approach to how you run your household or handle responsibilities at work. Implement efficient tactics to speed things up. Say no to tempting offers if extravagance is involved.
