LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Set high standards and develop what you do best. Take control, and don’t be afraid to show off what you can do. Put your energy into what matters to you most. Surround yourself with positive people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put your ideas in motion. Getting things done will make a difference and help you come out on top. Think big and be reasonable, and you’ll turn something you love to do into a profit.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep life simple, stick to the truth and live within your means. Put emotional differences aside at home and work, and you’ll avoid a scene that can leave you in an awkward position.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to the cost of living. Curb habits and put an end to waste. Look for alternative ways to use your skills more efficiently. Stay focused on what you can do, not on the impossible.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Participation will lead to a learning experience that encourages you to do things your way. Concentrate on looking and doing your best. Be wary of anyone trying to take advantage of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Slow down, think matters through and stick to a budget and the truth. Take an innovative approach when dealing with people trying to take advantage of you. Have a practical plan in place.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t let someone’s uncertainty get you down. Put your energy where it brings the highest return. Step forward with strength, courage and discipline to finish what you start.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Set a standard and stick to it, regardless of what others do or suggest. Too much of anything will leave you in a precarious position. Think outside the box, and you’ll get things done.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Gravitating toward someone or something that intrigues you will spark hope, ideas and a new-and-improved you. Stop laboring over what isn’t working for you. Take control.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change won’t turn out as planned if uncertainty is prevalent. Rethink your plans and adjust as needed. Think matters through and get the clearance you need from those influenced by your decisions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Tame situations instead of letting them grow out of control. Be the calm force that brings reason and practicality into the lives of those you love. Get back to basics. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Simplify life, curb bad habits and set new goals. Put your energy into self-improvement, better health and an affordable lifestyle. Address emotional issues and ease stress.
