VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take the path that keeps you out of trouble and heading in a direction that shows promise. Channel your energy into precision, attention to detail and finishing what you start.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take advantage of an opportunity to learn. Expanding your mind will lead to new friendships and interests. Ask questions, and someone will disclose information that will eliminate uncertainty.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Concentrate on how you look, feel and handle situations. Refuse to let anyone outmaneuver you. Pay attention to how you present your ideas and plans. Show compassion and understanding.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t play games or get involved with people who use emotional tactics to take advantage of others. Sticking to what and who you know will make it easier for you to figure out what to do next.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — By investing in your talents, you will attract attention and interest regarding what you want to pursue. Refuse to let anyone talk you into taking on too much too quickly. Personal gain is apparent.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep the ball rolling. Don’t let anyone stand in your way or lead you astray. Change what isn’t working and leave everything else in place. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Let your actions speak for you. A show of affection will help break down barriers that stand between you and something you want. Don’t embellish a story to draw attention to yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let someone’s big plans get in your way. Weigh the pros and cons, and don’t be afraid to do your own thing if it will get you closer to your goal. Think big, but keep your plans simple.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change may not be wanted initially, but there will be benefits that ease your misgivings. Follow your heart, trust your intuition and do your very best. A passionate approach will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put more energy behind the things you love to do and the people you care about most. Avoid clashes with people who don’t share your beliefs and stay away from situations that could put you in danger.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be careful how much information you share. Learn through observation; you’ll gain leverage when you negotiate or barter. Trust in yourself and go about your business. Time is on your side.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spending money to please others won’t buy love or anything else you hope to gain. Share information about what you are trying to achieve, and you’ll be surprised by the response.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Jefferson Memorials was established in 1985 by Tom Jefferson,. under the parent company of Davis Monuments, Scottdale, Pa. Now operated by the Ermine family, Davis Monuments, founded in 1913, has continued to maintain a successful full-service monument business, …
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Jim Higinbotham began his legal career in 1984. In October, 2006, Higinbotham Law Offices was established. For the past 25 years, he and his staff have been providing caring legal services to clients. The staff consists of one full and one part-time individual, both of whom have more than 20…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Our facility features 145 beds and more than 200 medical staff representing more than 30 medical specialties.
We accept nearly all major insurance plans.
In addition to hospital-based services, WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital also operates a state-of-the-art Outpatient Diagnostic Center…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Established in 2008, Our Buddy’s Place is a 3 Star rated Keystone Stars daycare facility and early learning center.
Our center strives to serve children and their families in our community, providing a high quality early learning and child care experience. Our Buddy’s Place accep…
The historic Stockport Mill is the last remaining mill on the Muskingum River. And now it's a one-of-a-kind inn and restaurant.
"The ideal destination for business gatherings, weddings, receptions, reunions, or just to get away."
Specializes in repairs after:
Fire, Smoke and water damage
Wind Damage, Vandalism Mold
Remediation and Furnace Puff Back
With crews specializing in:
Cleaning, Carpentry and Flooring
Deodorizing and Painting
Demolition
Metal Roofs can reflect as much as 83% of the suns energy from your roof!
Choose the thickets coating of zinc for the most rust blocking when choosing
29 Gauge AZ-50 Available:
All trim and accessible
Standing seam available upon request
Delivery
Sky Lights
DRIPSTOP Condensation Control - …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.