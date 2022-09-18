VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t overdo it or let anyone take advantage of you today. Know when to walk away from a situation with nothing good to offer. Put your energy into something challenging that helps you grow.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Let situations play out in real time before you stick your oar in. Don’t overreact or exaggerate if you want to come out unscathed. Work quietly by yourself to accomplish the most.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make changes that put a smile on your face. Follow your heart and intuition. Refuse to let anyone deter you from pursuing your dream. When it comes to love, your instincts will be right on the money.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Slow down, think matters through and look over all your options. Channel your energy into projects that stabilize your lifestyle and relationships. Take better care of your health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Changing how you handle or invest money will make your life easier and less stressful. Improving your surroundings and fitness routine will lift your spirits and encourage you to take on new challenges.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your life simple. Refuse to let anyone complicate matters by toying with your emotions. Be blunt, find out where you stand and do whatever it takes to press forward with enthusiasm.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Spend more time at home or with those who share your sentiments. Refuse to let anger seep into conversations. Distance yourself from people who annoy or upset you. Avoid traveling.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Settle your differences. It’s worth your time to do what’s right if you want to eliminate guilt and stress. Consider what you want to achieve and head in that direction. Use your voice.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty could thwart your progress if you let it. Every decision you make can be a learning experience. The ability to think clearly and make decisions on the spot will be key. Believe in yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Preparation will pay off. Organize things and put a schedule in place that will help you achieve all that you set out to pursue. A high-energy approach to life, love and happiness will win you support.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Formulate a plan before you speak up. Hide your emotions from people who may use your moodiness against you. An original idea masterfully executed will set you apart from the competition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You can talk circles around those you encounter. Show interest in others, ask questions and offer suggestions. A short trip, reunion or family gathering will be informative.
