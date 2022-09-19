VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Reduce worry by planning to pursue something that puts your mind at ease and gives you a chance to kick back with people who bring out the best in you. Dream big.
Monday, September 19, 2022 8:02 AM
Rain, heavy at times, and scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 7:55 am
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Reduce worry by planning to pursue something that puts your mind at ease and gives you a chance to kick back with people who bring out the best in you. Dream big.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Step back and review your thoughts and plans before you continue. Indulgence of any kind will cost you. A change at home that will lower your overhead is in your best interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A humbling vision will change the way you think. Your input and dedication will help you promote something you want to pursue full time. Self-improvement is favored. Try new things.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Supply the necessities, but don't feel compelled to overspend. Nurturing others will have an immense influence on family relationships. Don't let uncertainty lead to a loss.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Use your imagination, and you'll come up with diverse ways to use your skills to earn cash. Expand your qualifications and learn all you can to stay ahead of the competition.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put muscle behind your plans, and you'll achieve your goals. Use your skills uniquely and a change will take place. Being accountable will send a positive message. Trust your instincts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pay attention to whoever you are with, and you'll make a good impression. Your input will be welcome. Focus on personal gain, finding love and following your heart.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Jumping to conclusions will be your downfall. Pull in the reins and reconsider what you want and how best to achieve your objective. Question motives and control your emotions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll see things differently. Use your imagination, and you'll devise a plan that attracts outside attention and gives you more viable options for success. Now's the time to go for it!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be willing to put in the time and effort to ensure you don't disappoint those counting on the results you promise. Mix business with pleasure; you'll make headway.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't share sensitive information. Hide your feelings from anyone who may use information against you or try to make you appear weak. Your opinions should also be kept to yourself for now.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen carefully. Making unrealistic promises will put you in an unfavorable position when dealing with a friend, relative or peer. Share facts and figures, not fantasies.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.