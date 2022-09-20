VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Trust and believe in yourself, and everything else will fall into place. Look at the possibilities, use your imagination and find new ways to use your skills to further your plans.
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 4:52 AM
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Oversee people’s actions, and compensate for any mistakes. Don’t put emotional pressure on yourself or others, but prepare to pick up the slack to ensure you get the desired results.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Express your concerns and make suggestions. A passionate plea will affect how others treat you. Don’t waste money on entertainment when investing in yourself or your home will lower your stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — After some reflection, alter how you live and do things to suit your current needs. Don’t listen to someone trying to push you in a direction that suits them instead of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look for a financial opportunity. Cutting back where you can and investing more time, effort and cash into something that interests you will improve your life. A lifestyle change will pan out.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t accommodate others when you need to follow your heart and give your plans a chance to develop properly. Home improvements will enrich your life and your relationship with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put your energy where it can do some good. Anger won’t solve anything or help you win favors or respect. Compromise, make positive suggestions and help others see what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Socializing will pay off. Follow through with the promises you make. Your words count only if they turn into something tangible. A last-minute change will lessen risk.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stick to what you know. Consistency will be your ticket to success. Take care of responsibilities, and you’ll avoid disappointment. Personal gain and self-improvement are favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Say what’s on your mind, reveal how you feel, and discover where you stand and what you can expect from others. Listen attentively, ask questions and verify information.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your insight, dedication and originality to help you develop a surefire plan. Play it safe and leave nothing to chance. Put your ideas in place and get things done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep your plans secret until you are ready to put them into play. Approach someone who can offer a different perspective on something that interests you. Avoid all forms of risk.
