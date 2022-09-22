VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Live in the moment and choose to do things that put a smile on your face. Engage in a creative process that promotes physical improvements. Romance is favored. Now’s the time to live it up!
Thursday, September 22, 2022 6:49 AM
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — An impulsive action will be costly. Don’t make promises or purchases that compromise your position. Be direct about what you will contribute or donate, and don’t budge. Speak up.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A systematic approach to sensitive situations will prevent unwanted changes and disruptions. Using your intuition when delegating odd jobs to others will help you avoid mistakes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Follow through with your thoughts until you get a clear picture of what’s to come. Planning and developing what you want to see will help you bring your ideas to fruition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A financial change is heading your way. Take good care of your health, and don’t overreact to what others do or say. Concentrate on what’s important to you and on lowering stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do what appeals to you, and stop worrying about what others do or think. Protect your interests, and be honest about how you feel. Communication will improve an important relationship.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Show your independence. Step up and talk about your intentions, and you’ll get feedback to help you adjust and move forward with your plans. Be careful while traveling.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll have plenty of great ideas. Press forward physically and mentally, and you’ll reach your goal and impress someone who can help improve your life. Get out and participate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take control of your happiness and put your energy into something that pleases you. Personal improvements will make you feel good. Celebrate with a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stop worrying about others and concentrate on your pursuits. Someone you think you can trust will not offer sound advice. Verify information before you make a move.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put your wallet someplace safe. Impulse purchases should be avoided. Use your time to improve your appearance or home environment. Do more and say less. You can save money and have fun.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t feel obligated to make a snap decision. When in doubt, take a moment or remove yourself from a situation that is making you feel uncomfortable. Do what feels right.
