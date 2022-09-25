LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Taking a seminar, surfing the internet or practicing something you want to perfect will be satisfying and helpful. Address any partnership concerns and change what isn’t working for you.
Sunday, September 25, 2022 7:58 AM
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 7:38 am
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Taking a seminar, surfing the internet or practicing something you want to perfect will be satisfying and helpful. Address any partnership concerns and change what isn’t working for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let your mind wander, and you’ll come up with ideas that make a difference. Address concerns you have and help those in need. Your input will make you feel good and will spark big ideas.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t lose sight of your goals, regardless of what’s happening around you. Speak up on your behalf and clarify what you are willing to contribute. Upgrade your qualifications.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Control your emotions when dealing with a friend, relative or peer. Being a good listener will help you deduce what others need and want. Choose love over discord.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll come up with a financial plan that helps you reduce your overhead. Discussing shared expenses will resolve existing problems and ease stress. Choose your battles wisely.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Check safety issues before you proceed. Work alone and avoid interference. Look for a unique alternative that cuts your time and expenses in half. Question anyone who embellishes situations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get together with someone you look up to or enjoy working alongside, and together you’ll devise a great plan. You are overdue for a change. Embrace new beginnings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stand up for your rights and do what comes naturally. Consider how you can make money doing something you enjoy. Don’t wait for someone to push you in a direction or make decisions for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Go over every detail and make changes that are conducive to enjoying life more while lowering stress. Discuss your objectives with a loved one, and you’ll find a way to improve your domestic situation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Go through your stuff and discard what’s obsolete. Free yourself from the stress of clutter and care, and you’ll ease tension and be able to head in a direction that motivates and excites you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Information offered to you will help you get along with others. What you learn will encourage you to use your skills in exciting ways, resulting in new outlets.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do whatever it takes to finish what you start. Discipline will make a difference when it comes to competitive situations. Look for a unique alternative that will separate you from the crowd.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.