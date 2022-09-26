LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Gather information and incorporate what you learn into your daily routine. Strive for something that leads to happiness, and choose to spend more time with people you love. Follow your passion.
Monday, September 26, 2022 3:29 AM
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Gather information and incorporate what you learn into your daily routine. Strive for something that leads to happiness, and choose to spend more time with people you love. Follow your passion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be demonstrative, choose descriptive words and make your point clearly. Patience coupled with a good idea will lead to unexpected opportunities. Don’t hesitate to discuss relationship problems.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Rely on those you know and trust. Carry out your plans with transparency, precision and attention to detail. Keep things simple. Beware indulgence of any kind.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Research will pay off. Leave nothing to chance. Being imprudent will weigh you down emotionally and cost you financially. Look inward and focus on self-improvement.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put more time and effort into money matters and doing your best to stretch a dollar. Put more thought into your investments, and consider adopting a less stressful lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Finish what you start before you move on to something new. Pay attention to relationships, and take care of problems before they become entrenched. Arguing is not the answer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your all-in attitude will spark enthusiasm in others. Make your voice heard and lay out a plan that offers an opportunity to put your skills to work. Ask, and you’ll get the help you need to forge ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Plan to have a little fun with people who share your interests. A possible change of heart will require more thought and action. Consider the long-term effects before you proceed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Self-improvement will boost your confidence and encourage you to hone your skills and use them to increase your income. Patience will help you stay on track and recognize what you truly want to achieve.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotional disagreements will leave you in a confused state of mind. Try to find a way to compromise to avoid wasting time. A unique idea will bring high returns. Do your best to meet a deadline.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Live and learn. Keep your eyes wide open and observe what’s going on around you. Don’t feel compelled to follow along. Come up with ideas, be resourceful and focus on your needs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make your money work for you. Think big while keeping your goals simple and cost-effective. Consider your options and discuss your plans with those impacted by your actions.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.