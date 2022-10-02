LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Use charm, but don’t embellish. How you conduct yourself at events or in conversations will determine who reaches out to you in support of your efforts. Set reasonable guidelines.
Sunday, October 2, 2022 3:32 AM
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 2, 2022 @ 3:21 am
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t try to fix what’s already working. Dedicate your time to nurturing a meaningful relationship. If you overreact or overspend, you’ll pay the price, and it won’t be cheap.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A makeover, updated look or fixing up your surroundings will put you in a good headspace. Make plans to spend time with a loved one and discuss your intentions. Don’t make promises you can’t keep.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Problems will grow if you aren’t well informed. Preparation and understanding the pitfalls you are up against will help you make decisions that will benefit you and others. Choose peace over chaos.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get involved in a movement that makes you feel impassioned. Don’t let what others do interfere with your efforts. Discipline and hard work will turn an idea into something concrete.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll find it difficult to say no. Don’t take on more than you can handle or hang out with people who pressure you to do things you shouldn’t. Be honest and prudent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your emotions on the back burner and be reasonable. Think matters through, and you will come up with a plan that will encourage you to be more disciplined and detailed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Adjust what isn’t working for you and go about your business. Strive for peace of mind and eliminate negativity and opposition. Take control and live life your way. A change will lift your spirits.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your energy where it will do some good, and have fun. Get involved in something that allows you to use your skills, talents and physical attributes to your advantage. Play to win.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Taking a risk with your health or heart will not bode well. Put your time and effort into self-discipline, organization and mapping out a reasonable way to move forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be a good listener and observe how others react to your words; it will help you find common ground. The information you gather will help you develop a solid plan. Romance looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Emotions will get you in trouble. Overreacting to what others do or say will cost you. Don’t get involved in a joint venture or share expenses. Make your position clear.
