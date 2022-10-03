LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t ask others to do something you wouldn’t do yourself. Pitch in, and you’ll get the most out of your colleagues. Make sure you pay attention to how you present yourself to others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t ask others to do something you wouldn’t do yourself. Pitch in, and you’ll get the most out of your colleagues. Make sure you pay attention to how you present yourself to others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Listen to your heart. Don’t expect others to know what’s best for you. Show discipline when dealing with money matters, and refuse to let anyone talk you out of your hard-earned cash.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay close attention to how you look and present yourself to others. A space you create at home will encourage you to take advantage of a moneymaking opportunity. Verify facts and figures.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Discard what you don’t need. Declutter your life and surroundings. You’ll be surprised how free you feel if you get rid of the dead weight you’ve been dragging around.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Rethink your financial and domestic situations. Have a well-thought-out plan that will promote flexibility while making your surroundings more comfortable and workable. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You can play an important role in someone’s life if you take the time to listen and offer solutions. Step up, make suggestions and work diligently to reach your goal.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Sit tight, observe and take care of unfinished business that can help you get ahead professionally. Refuse to let emotional issues prevent you from getting things done on time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You need a change. Get together with people you find interesting and exchange valuable information about work-related opportunities. Brush up on a service or skill.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Share your experience and information with someone who offers sound advice, and you’ll be enlightened about an idea you want to pursue. Make changes to free up time to follow your dream.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t get stuck in a rut. Look at the possibilities, use your imagination and forge ahead with optimism. Put your skills to work for you and concentrate on one thing at a time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Consider what’s being asked of you before you commit. Take a step back, focus on self-improvement and do whatever you can to update your appearance and incorporate a healthy routine.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Question everything, work through an issue and resolve any discrepancies you encounter. Stay calm and use experience, intelligence and the facts to make your point and win support.
