LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. You’ll learn more if you listen to others and base what you do on expert opinions. Time is on your side. Personal improvement is encouraged.
Monday, October 10, 2022 2:56 AM
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put more thought into how you handle money. Investing in yourself, the way you live or how you earn your living will put your mind at ease and point the way to a better future. Finish what you start.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look on the bright side; it will help you eliminate negativity and recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you. Pay attention to the people and things you enjoy most.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a moment to assess what’s happening around you. Learn from your experience when dealing with joint ventures or shared expenses. The right move can save you money and improve your day-to-day.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Negotiate on your behalf. Hard work will pay off; uncertainty will leave you in a questionable position. Be direct and confident, and good things will transpire. Vividly describe your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Simplify your life and ease stress. Control what’s next instead of letting others dictate what you can pursue. Believe in yourself, and follow the most inviting path.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Finish what you start and proceed to the next project. Keep busy and use your energy wisely. Timing is everything in competitive situations. Know what’s possible and develop a solid plan.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stop and rethink your next move. Don’t take on anything that isn’t right for you. If someone asks for too much, don’t be surprised. Instead, be ready to counter with what you are willing to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take the initiative to get things done. An opportunity will come through someone you have worked with or previously met. Be open to suggestions, and you’ll get the chance to show off your skills.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your eye on what’s happening around you. Not everyone will offer sound advice. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something expensive. If you feel the least bit unsure, relax and rethink.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You know what you must do and how best to reach your objective. Concentrate on personal improvement before you opt to help others. An emotional relationship will require care.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make things happen. If you crave change, stop hesitating and do something to make your dreams come true. Be innovative and share your ideas with someone you’d like to team up with.
