LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Trust and believe in yourself and your ideas. Doing something innovative will be educational and will prompt you to incorporate the things you enjoy doing most into your everyday routine.
Monday, October 17, 2022 2:38 AM
Monday, October 17, 2022 2:38 AM
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Trust and believe in yourself and your ideas. Doing something innovative will be educational and will prompt you to incorporate the things you enjoy doing most into your everyday routine.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Learn something that will bring you one step closer to a position or daily routine that makes you happy. Helping others will be draining, so keep a close watch on your energy level.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A joint venture will tempt you. Before you proceed, consider what it will cost. Set high standards. Nurture meaningful relationships and set time aside for romance. Don’t be afraid to chip in.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be explicit when asked about your qualifications. Don’t embellish what you can do. A positive change requires honesty and integrity to keep the peace. Keep life simple and affordable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take the initiative to lower your overhead. Select a healthy routine that keeps you physically, emotionally and mentally fit. Commit to a savings plan. Contracts and investments are looking good.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A problem at home will mount if you don’t address issues quickly. Refuse to let your emotions take the reins when you need rational solutions. Do your dirty work yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Time spent with a loved one or someone you find informative and refreshing will give you a new outlook. Discussing what’s bothering you will bring better days ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stick to the truth, regardless of what others decide to do. Pay attention to detail and you’ll attract interest in what you discover. Choose a unique path that allows you to meet interesting people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stay focused on what’s important to you. Keeping busy will help you dodge controversy. Don’t trust someone trying to sell you something. Discipline will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotions will be difficult to hide. Be a good listener and refrain from overreacting if you don’t like what you hear or see. Ask an expert if you are in doubt. There’s no shame in seeking help.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Discuss your concerns. Being honest regarding your likes and dislikes will bring you closer to a loved one. Don’t let a change someone makes be a cause for alarm. Find a positive outlet.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Channel your energy into moneymaking pursuits. Learning something new or making a professional change or long-term investment will pay off. Connect with someone supportive. A change of scenery will be welcome.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.