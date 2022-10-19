LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your energy where it counts and help a person or cause. An honest assessment of a situation will result in ideas or solutions that are easy to implement and difficult for others to reject.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your energy where it counts and help a person or cause. An honest assessment of a situation will result in ideas or solutions that are easy to implement and difficult for others to reject.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Expect others to make demands of you. Be prepared to counter any situation you face with a better plan. Staying one step ahead of the crowd will give you the edge to succeed. Be secretive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Taking a short trip or attending a meeting or conference will help you understand where you can make the most significant leap forward. Ask an established friend or relative for input.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tread carefully. You’ll meet with opposition if you are too vocal or aggressive in your search for answers. Do your due diligence and get the facts before you take on a controversial issue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put on your thinking cap and you’ll find a way to overcome any obstacle. A moneymaking opportunity will lead to prosperity if you take the initiative and invest in your future.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pitch in and help, but don’t lecture, complain or criticize others. Kind and empathetic behavior will lead to a better outcome and no hard feelings. Home improvement is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Apply energy where it counts, and you’ll surpass your expectations. Mix business with pleasure and win favors that help you reach your goal. Lending a helping hand will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you want to change, get moving. Getting embroiled in emotional mayhem will slow you down and cause you to miss out on something special. Don’t make promises you can’t keep. Tread carefully.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll feel passionate about making a difference. Step into the spotlight and offer suggestions that benefit your community, family or work environment. Make honesty a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be part of the solution. Seize the moment and immerse yourself in what’s trending, who’s doing what and how you can take advantage of the situations unfolding around you. Avoid impulsive spending.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ve got more leverage than you realize. Voice your opinion and act. Committed action will make your opinions difficult for others to deny. Look for an opportunity and you will find a path forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A disciplined attitude will bring the highest return. Refuse to let anyone interfere in your progress. Keep your eye on the ball and push for the changes that will make your life easier.
