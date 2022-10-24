SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of paperwork, finances, health issues or legal matters. Work diligently to ensure you leave nothing undone or open for criticism. Stick close to home.
Monday, October 24, 2022 4:58 AM
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Honest communication will keep you on the right path. Be passionate about your beliefs and concerns. Protect yourself from those trying to lead you astray or scam you. Take the safe route.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll gain more if you listen instead of talk. Expect someone to use misinformation to push you in a direction that isn’t right for you. Pay attention to how you look and feel.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put a plan in place that eliminates debt. Investing more money and time in something that will further your interests is favored. Update documents and tidy up loose ends.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay more attention to how you present yourself. Update your look and strut your stuff. Compliments you receive will boost your confidence and help you get what you want. Speak up.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Confusion will set in if someone keeps making changes. Speak up, ask questions and refuse to make a move without having all the facts and figures you need. Anger will slow things down.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider what it is you want. Envision how you see things turning out, then take a big step forward. Confidence will help you get others to see things your way. Do things by the book.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Speak up and be ready to debate your position. Intelligence and facts will help you make your case and win whatever battle you fight. Recognition for a job well done will come your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Choose your friends and activities with care. When something or someone confuses you, distance yourself until you figure out how to handle the situation. Get promises in writing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take better care of your health and home. Leave nothing to chance and oversee anything that others are doing for you. Change only what’s necessary, and make a point to recycle whenever possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You have more options than you realize. Believe in who you are and what you stand for, and share what you have to offer. Take charge. A change will bring better results than anticipated.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take nothing for granted and don’t leave important issues in someone else’s hands. Use your intelligence and experience to impress others. A disciplined attitude will keep you one step ahead.
