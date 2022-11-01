SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Problems with electronics and equipment are apparent. Look for alternative ways to deal with any setback or inconvenience you face. A backup plan will help you stay on track.
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 4:19 AM
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Problems with electronics and equipment are apparent. Look for alternative ways to deal with any setback or inconvenience you face. A backup plan will help you stay on track.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stay focused. Don’t take no for an answer or give up on your dreams. Call on all your resources for information that will give you the edge you need when dealing with slippery characters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t be too eager to implement change. Study situations thoroughly before you act. Look for a path that offers something unique or sparks your imagination. A change at home will provide relief.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Watch what’s happening around you. Don’t let the changes others implement make you scramble to keep up. Time is on your side, so take a wait-and-see attitude. You can roll with the punches.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let anger take control. Look over your financial and business documents to confirm everything is updated. Go the extra mile to avoid complaints. An unexpected change will favor you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll be a welcome addition to any group or organization you join. Your ability to get things done will put you in an important position. Do what you do best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be secretive regarding your plans until you have everything in place. Someone will be eager to steal your thunder or take advantage of you. Work hard to make a positive change.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Do what you do best. Ignore what others are doing and concentrate on what you are trying to establish. Refuse to let someone throw you off course or play games with you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do what makes you happy. Indulging in a creative outlet or getting involved in a cause that concerns you will bring out your passion for making a difference. Change begins with you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A responsible attitude will pay off and give you the fortitude and freedom to reach your goal. Don’t let what others do or say get in the way. Finish what you start and live up to your promises.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Reach out to friends, relatives and peers, and you’ll receive plenty of interesting information. A partnership will face some discord but will do fine once responsibilities are decided upon.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Getting out and about will lift your spirits and encourage you to engage in activities that are creative or family-oriented. A change of scenery will be enlightening, and educational pursuits are favored.
