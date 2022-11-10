SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Personal gain, physical improvements and rethinking the way you live and do things will give you greater freedom and maneuverability. Love and friendship are on the rise, and socializing will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep the communication flowing until you get the truth and feel confident that you can work with the information you receive. Ask an expert or friend for input.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take up a pastime that excites you. Look for unique ways to make extra cash. A change at home will give you access to more relaxation time with friends and family. Don’t be afraid to take it easy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Taking baby steps will help you avoid a conflict with someone who likes to do things differently. Planning your actions and gaining approval before you begin will make your life easier.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself. Giving away too much information will put you in a vulnerable spot. Pay more attention to your health and finances and to keeping your records straight.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Reach out to people you like to work alongside and make a proposal that’s too good to turn down. A plan and a core group will give you the confidence to forge ahead and bring about positive change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t let curiosity be your downfall. Look at what’s possible and use your intelligence and imagination to devise a way to utilize your skills and talents to get ahead. Put a plan in place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotions will get you in trouble. A sob story will tug at your heart and cost you one way or another. Put a plan in motion and concentrate on your end goal. Stop wasting time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Sharing secrets will backfire. Don’t underestimate what someone will do to make you look bad. Make personal growth, acquiring knowledge and looking your best your priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You can’t please everyone, but you can make a difference if you get involved in a cause that concerns you. Getting outside of your everyday environment will be eye-opening and inspirational.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be careful not to take on something you aren’t equipped or ready to pursue. Taking on debt to try to impress someone will leave you scrambling. Stick to what you are good at.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Sign up for something that interests you, and you’ll discover how to turn what you learn into something lucrative. A business trip or meeting will give you a platform to share your findings.
