SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Find out all you can and keep moving forward. Pay attention to others and seek out valuable people. Take care of your responsibilities first to avoid complaints or disruptions at home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Invest your time and money wisely. Building a solid base will help protect you from any liabilities. Focus on what’s meaningful, and you’ll find your purpose. Speak the truth or say nothing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An open, receptive attitude will help you explore the possibilities and make any adjustments necessary to ensure success. Trust your instincts and don’t be afraid of change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Redesign your plans to fit trends and how you feel about what’s happening around you. Don’t settle for something you don’t want. Share your thoughts, and you will receive valuable input.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let anger consume you. Separate yourself from all the drama, and use your time wisely. Learn something new to help you manage your life and improve your finances.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t use power plays to get your way. Do your own thing, and give others the freedom to do as they please. Getting things done on time and to your liking will attract interest.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do everything you can to improve your life and relationships. Change begins with you, so get your priorities straight and move forward with confidence. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t compromise your position. Concentrate on what matters and use your skills to get things done. Offer suggestions to others, but don’t take on liabilities that don’t belong to you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Check out the possibilities and use your power of invention, and you’ll dazzle everyone with your insight and resourcefulness. Financial gains are within reach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take the path of least resistance. Don’t get entwined in someone else’s dilemma. Stay focused on what’s important, and don’t make unnecessary changes. Discipline will be key.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Open a conversation, then sort through any concerns before you move forward. An empathetic approach to helping others will be admired and respected. Now is the time to push for positive change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you don’t like something, change it. It’s up to you to take care of your responsibilities, needs and happiness. Learn from what you encounter, and confusion and uncertainty will lift.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Jefferson Memorials was established in 1985 by Tom Jefferson,. under the parent company of Davis Monuments, Scottdale, Pa. Now operated by the Ermine family, Davis Monuments, founded in 1913, has continued to maintain a successful full-service monument business, …
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Jim Higinbotham began his legal career in 1984. In October, 2006, Higinbotham Law Offices was established. For the past 25 years, he and his staff have been providing caring legal services to clients. The staff consists of one full and one part-time individual, both of whom have more than 20…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Our facility features 145 beds and more than 200 medical staff representing more than 30 medical specialties.
We accept nearly all major insurance plans.
In addition to hospital-based services, WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital also operates a state-of-the-art Outpatient Diagnostic Center…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Established in 2008, Our Buddy’s Place is a 3 Star rated Keystone Stars daycare facility and early learning center.
Our center strives to serve children and their families in our community, providing a high quality early learning and child care experience. Our Buddy’s Place accep…
The historic Stockport Mill is the last remaining mill on the Muskingum River. And now it's a one-of-a-kind inn and restaurant.
"The ideal destination for business gatherings, weddings, receptions, reunions, or just to get away."
Specializes in repairs after:
Fire, Smoke and water damage
Wind Damage, Vandalism Mold
Remediation and Furnace Puff Back
With crews specializing in:
Cleaning, Carpentry and Flooring
Deodorizing and Painting
Demolition
Metal Roofs can reflect as much as 83% of the suns energy from your roof!
Choose the thickets coating of zinc for the most rust blocking when choosing
29 Gauge AZ-50 Available:
All trim and accessible
Standing seam available upon request
Delivery
Sky Lights
DRIPSTOP Condensation Control - …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.