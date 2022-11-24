SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take nothing for granted. Preparation is critical if you want to outsmart someone who doesn’t play fair. Don’t let inconsistency and uncertainty lead to failure. Stand tall.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take pride in your ability to discern what’s legitimate and apply your magic. Your innate ability to find solutions and willingness to help others will open doors to new opportunities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t let inconsistency or uncertainty take control. Stay focused on what’s important and necessary to your success. Let your charm and innovative concepts lead the way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Monitor what everyone around you is doing before you make a move. A few tweaks will put you in a good position to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Proceed with caution.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put on your thinking cap and devise a lucrative plan. Look over documents, update whatever needs it and change whatever isn’t working for you anymore. Make a promise to a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — What’s the rush? Slow down, look over your options and put your energy where it counts. Have a heart when it comes to helping those less fortunate, and you’ll learn something valuable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pick up the pace and get things done. Look at situations clearly and make an honest assessment of what’s possible. Refuse to let anyone rope you into a dubious scheme. Protect your reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Set your sights on something different and see where it leads. A taste of an exotic lifestyle, activity or belief will increase your awareness and help you make better decisions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’re in the groove and ready to do your thing. You can’t please everyone, but you can follow your heart and do what makes you happy. Let experience guide you to do what’s right.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take a moment to assess what’s happening before you make a move. Don’t count on what others say. Verify information and stay on top of what everyone is doing. A change is necessary, so make it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — What you do will have a far more significant impact than you realize. Lift up your peers and inspire them to be their best. Be a strong leader, and success will follow.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a different approach and see what happens. Find the humor in situations that don’t go according to plan, and you’ll see a way to turn a negative into a positive. Seek out people who can help you.
