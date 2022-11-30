SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Rein in emotions and use common sense to ensure you avoid a path paved with good intentions but little substance. Get the facts before you agree to something that can hurt your reputation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look at the possibilities, and you’ll figure out a new way to use the skills and services you have honed over the years. Explore something you enjoy doing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Expect to face opposition. Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself until you have everything ready to launch. The element of surprise will be to your advantage.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Choose to remain calm and avoid conversations with opinionated individuals looking for a fight. Put your energy where it counts and spend your time doing what you do best.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to your financial well-being and what’s new in your industry. Abide by the rules and regulations. Handle your responsibilities with care. Take a look at the latest technology.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You may want change, but if someone has a legitimate reason to sit tight and wait for a better opportunity, listen to them. Put your energy into something that will improve your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stay focused on what’s important to you and refuse to let outside influences disrupt your plans. Something you discover will change the way you deal with personal information and institutions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t share too much information with your colleagues or superiors. By gathering facts and familiarizing yourself with who is doing what, you will control what transpires. Protect your position.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep your money and important documents in a safe place. Keep a watchful eye over what others choose to do, and it will give you some valuable insight. Don’t overspend on entertainment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take it easy. If you disrupt your home or relationships to bring about an unwanted change, you will miss out on the chance to implement a worthwhile plan. Step outside your comfort zone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll have plenty to contribute, so don’t hold back. It’s up to you to fine-tune whatever you oversee if you want things to run smoothly. Do whatever it takes to reach your destination on time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ve got the right idea, but your timing is off. Rethink the framework of your plan, and you’ll either speed up or slow down to meet your mark appropriately. Ask questions and schedule activities.
