SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — “Hurry up and wait” will be how your day unfolds. Too many variables and people are interfering to give you a clear vision of what’s coming. Make health a priority.
Thursday, December 1, 2022 3:57 AM
Thursday, December 1, 2022 3:57 AM
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — “Hurry up and wait” will be how your day unfolds. Too many variables and people are interfering to give you a clear vision of what’s coming. Make health a priority.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Leave nothing to chance. If you aren’t specific about your needs or desires, you aren’t likely to have them fulfilled. Don’t be coy; share your thoughts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A change that causes uncertainty is best dealt with quickly. Use your charm and innovative mind to win favors and ensure that no one takes advantage of your generosity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Back down and rethink your strategy, and you’ll find a way to remain on everyone’s good side. How you handle matters at home and work will determine your popularity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Visit someone who feeds your mind with possibilities and prepares you to strive to achieve your dreams. Changing your surroundings will spark your imagination and connect you with like-minded people.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of financial, medical or contractual matters yourself. Don’t share sensitive information or secrets. Finish what you start. Avoid a risky situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Do what most appeals to you. Put your energy into personal gain. Use intelligence and facts to keep others from taking charge or making you look incompetent. Don’t trust others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your intuition, skills and talents to get ahead. Don’t expect everyone to be on your side. Prepare to teach anyone who steps out of line a lesson. Stay in the forefront and command attention.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You can take part, but don’t say yes to something you cannot afford. Make your position clear. Set standards, live by them and make an impression. It’s up to you to determine your boundaries.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll have to be on guard if you want to outmaneuver the competition. Problems will surface at home if you make changes without getting approval first. Don’t leave anything to chance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your time and energy into something exciting and challenging. You will rise to the occasion and surpass your expectations. Your gut instinct will be right on the money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the most inviting path. Explore new ways to use your skills and knowledge to keep up with the times and stay on top of your game. Embrace change, but don’t disrupt meaningful relationships.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.