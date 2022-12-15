SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be realistic and promise only what you know you can deliver. Don’t oversell your qualifications; it’s best to surprise everyone with your expertise. A change at work may upset you.
Thursday, December 15, 2022 4:59 AM
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy with showers. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 4:39 am
Thursday, December 15, 2022 4:59 AM
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be realistic and promise only what you know you can deliver. Don’t oversell your qualifications; it’s best to surprise everyone with your expertise. A change at work may upset you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Embrace the future with open arms. Review the past and make changes to ensure the upcoming year will be better than this one. Look for innovative ways to use your skills and expertise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Shake off any negativity and prepare for the festivities. Aim to bring joy to others, and it will cheer you up as well. Don’t let the little things others do or say upset you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get out and see what’s happening in your neighborhood. Look at the lights and join in festivities that will give you hope for a brighter future. Keep your conversations friendly.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Focus on learning, understanding and adjusting to change. Don’t balk at orders; take responsibility and contribute what you can. Recognize when one thing ends and something new begins.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a unique approach to life. Don’t share secrets or overspend. You can’t buy love, so keep your money in your pocket and look for simple items that are useful and appreciated. Shop smart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t jeopardize your reputation or position. Take care of business and go above and beyond to ensure you get the desired results. Refuse to let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Live for the people, places and pastimes that make you happy. Make time for yourself and your loved ones. Confess your true feelings and make plans that bring you closer to your personal goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You can have fun without going overboard. Refrain from overindulgence, and focus on helping others and taking care of responsibilities. Nurture important relationships and share your intentions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Slow down, gain strength and figure out how best to move forward. Get out and mingle with experienced people who can offer insight into the possibilities. Add to your qualifications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be careful not to raise sensitive issues that disrupt your personal life. Go directly to the source, find the truth and make decisions based on what you discover. Show more discipline.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A practical approach will win out in the end. Make plans to do something that soothes your soul and sparks your imagination. Surround yourself with creative, aware individuals. Romance is favored.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.