SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Evaluate your position and consider how you want to move forward. Look for alternative ways to use your skills that are more satisfying and lucrative. Discuss your intentions.
Sunday, December 18, 2022 7:50 AM
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Set your sights on what’s important to you and follow through. Speak from the heart, but don’t offer information that someone might use against you or that puts you in a vulnerable position.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Go over your budget and financial affairs. Put your mind at ease and update documents that are time sensitive. Brighten your space for the festive season, and enjoy entertaining.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will surface if you get together with people you haven’t seen for some time. Speak from the heart, and your sincerity will be appreciated and will lead to exciting suggestions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your enthusiasm will be infectious. Talk to people who can provide inside information regarding something that interests you. An emotionally satisfying direction will lift your spirits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change looks promising and, if initiated quickly, will positively impact your life. Don’t hesitate to make a move if the timing is right. Connect the dots and make sure everything is as planned.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Give a last-minute push and you’ll get caught up. Today is perfect for tying up loose ends and making plans for next year. Revisit what you have accomplished this year, and seek out fun people.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Think before you take on too much or give in to overindulgence. It may be the festive season, but it’s best to be moderate. Gravitate toward people who share your concerns and interests.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll get plenty done if you stick close to home and take care of all the little things you want to achieve before year-end. Don’t be swayed by what others do or say. Set up a flexible schedule.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pick up last-minute items for the festive season. Visit a friend or relative who makes you think and who is a positive influence in your life. Face challenges with discipline and grace.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotions will surface quickly. Address sensitive issues carefully. Keep things in perspective, and don’t let what others do cost you or make you upset. Focus on you and what you need to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take care of unfinished business. Money management is required if you don’t want to fall short. Discipline will help pay the bills and ward off extravagance. Talk to people you know and trust.
