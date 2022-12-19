SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful whom you trust. Broken promises will leave you in a difficult position. Focus on what you can achieve, and protect your reputation and assets. Self-improvement is featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Dig in and make progress. The more intent you are to crack a challenge, the less interference you’ll encounter. Do what’s best for you and leave nothing to chance. It’s time to make a change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A sensitive issue will surface. Listen, but don’t share your opinion. Engage in activities that require physical, not mental, energy. Don’t let what others do disrupt your day.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You can’t put a price on love. Choose to dazzle others with charm, kindness and hands-on help. Spend less, do more and build strong relationships with the people you care about most.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Tidy up loose ends, take better care of yourself and don’t believe everything you hear. Having personal papers in place before the year ends will put your mind at ease.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll thrive with change. Embrace what life has to offer and continue full steam ahead until you are happy with the results you achieve. Use your experience and connections to conquer your goals.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Focus on what you are trying to achieve, and you’ll make headway. Demonstrate your skills, knowledge and talent, and you’ll raise awareness and whatever else you need to reach your goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Share your thoughts and feelings. Express your interest in what others do or think, and you’ll gain input and support to turn your dream into a reality. Pay attention to meaningful relationships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think before you say something you’ll regret. Do your homework and refrain from initiating change prematurely. Get the facts, find the best solution and work with anyone your plans might influence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Personal growth is in the stars, and the path to discovery and a positive change will give you hope for a brighter future. Educational pursuits, travel and communication are featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Choose your words wisely when dealing with sensitive issues. Shared expenses or space will try your patience. Put guidelines in place to avoid a run-in with someone. Keep busy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look at every angle before you make a statement or start something new. Approach others with charm and finesse, and you’ll have better luck getting your way. Set the standard.
