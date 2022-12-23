Periods of rain and snow this morning. Overcast and windy for the afternoon. Morning high of 42F with temps falling sharply to near 5. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 2F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Sit back and enjoy what you’ve created for yourself and your loved ones. Share your thoughts with those who hold a special place in your heart, and the feedback you get will encourage you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) - With big ideas, a small budget, innovative thoughts, you’ll find a way to make everyone feel right at home. Don’t worry about keeping up with the neighbors. Be yourself and use your imagination.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let pressure build and anger rise. Be observant, and you’ll realize you’ve got what it takes to please everyone you love with kind words and positive suggestions. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let anyone suck you into something you don’t want to do. It’s important to contribute, but you also must feel comfortable and willing to do so to do a good job. Walk away from bullies.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Refuse to let what’s going on daunt you. A positive attitude will help you join in and offer what you can to the festivities. Live in the moment and enjoy long overdue conversations with loved ones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set a path that ensures you will complete whatever’s on your to-do list. Discipline, energy and your desire to please someone special will make a loved one grateful. Don’t let uncertainty get you down.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Handle situations and people with kindness, compassion and care. It’s a busy time of the year, which makes it essential to be accepting, forgiving and thankful for what you have.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let the changes others make upset you. Do what’s best for you, and you’ll feel good about yourself and what you achieve. Being receptive to new ideas will unlock useful information.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You can reach your destination. A confident look and approach will win acceptance and the help required to reach your goal. Socializing will help you open doors.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you try to make unnecessary changes at home, someone will challenge you. Shake it off and go with the flow throughout the festive season, but don’t lose sight of your dreams.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Discuss matters that need your attention before the year ends. Go over your financial situation and make changes to ensure you continue to be on stable ground. Be wary of situations that involve shared expenses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your energy where it counts and make someone happy. A kind gesture will go a long way. Showing your feelings isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of strength and courage.
