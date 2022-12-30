CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll require patience and common sense when dealing with money, friends and relatives. Have faith in yourself. Pay attention to what you do, how you look and what you want to achieve.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll require patience and common sense when dealing with money, friends and relatives. Have faith in yourself. Pay attention to what you do, how you look and what you want to achieve.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Fine-tune your plans for the upcoming year. A straightforward assessment will help you budget and prepare to reach your goal. An adjustment at home will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take note of what others say, but don’t respond unless you have something positive to contribute. Arguing will waste time and leave you in limbo. Choose to be helpful, supportive and kind.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take note of what everyone around you is doing before you agree to participate. It’s in your best interest to be a friendly observer. Practice makes perfect; prepare to win.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Check out every angle before you indulge in something questionable. When in doubt, take a pass. A decision to learn something new will inspire you. Plan a surprise for a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A kind gesture will be appreciated and reciprocated. Refuse to let your ego or emotions cause a kerfuffle. Choose to take the high road, regardless of what others do or say.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Steer clear of sensitive issues. Emotional discussions will lead to trouble. Keep a positive attitude and do your best to make others feel comfortable. Be a good listener. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Set your sights on what you want to accomplish, and don’t stop until you are confident you’ve done your best. A last-minute adjustment will pay off and encourage you to be more spontaneous.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You don’t have to spend money to impress others. Your charm and hands-on help will lead to opportunities for positive change and better relationships. A short trip will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put yourself to the test and take on a challenge that requires agility, strength and discipline. The satisfaction and results you get will give you the boost you need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Talks will help resolve problems you want to clear up before the end of the year. Be the one to start the conversation on a positive note and make suggestions. Certain conversations may be emotionally difficult.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You can be entertaining without going overboard. Watch how much you eat and drink, and keep your spending in line. Mistakes will be costly and require damage control, so be careful.
