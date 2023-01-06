CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Gear up and take charge. Staying in control will be difficult if you face opposition. Distance yourself from those trying to sabotage your attempt to head in a direction that’s better for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Physical activity is favored. Put your muscles to good use and make changes that add to your comfort and well-being. Do your best to entertain someone who interests you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Change your priorities to suit your needs. Focus on how you feel and what you can do. The feedback you receive will help you decide which path will take you where you want to go.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep emotions out of important decisions. Distance yourself from outside influences and size up situations. Look for the best way to enhance your life through physical activity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Mull over your choices before making a decision. Refuse to let anyone bully you into something that doesn’t fit your style, beliefs or desires. Be true to yourself. Accept a challenge you can win.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An energetic approach will encourage success. Showing others what you have to offer will stretch minds and bring positive input that will give you needed confidence. Engage and enjoy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Embrace and promote positive change. Educate yourself about something that piques your imagination; the information you obtain will help you make better decisions and connect with like-minded people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be the person everyone comes to for advice and looks to as an example. Stand up for your rights and beliefs, and don’t let anyone shake what works best for you. Discipline will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Align yourself with outstanding individuals in your community, and you will receive the help you need to bring about positive changes. Stop being hard on yourself. Let intelligence lead the way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t head in the wrong direction. Get involved in something that concerns you. Putting your energy where it counts and can do some good will be uplifting and attractive.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Ride whatever wave entices you. Look for adventure, strive for perfection and please yourself. Changing how you treat others will prompt them to show you more respect. Believe in yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep moving forward, and don’t let anyone interfere with your crusade. Make a point to have a good home workspace that helps you to increase your qualifications and strive to reach your goal.
