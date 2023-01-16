CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Rely on your intuition. Take the time to put together a plan that encourages you to follow your passion, even if it means earning less. Peace of mind will do a lot for your quality of life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t hesitate when dealing with emotional issues. Carefully handle differences you have with others in order to avoid backlash. Be a good listener. Take nothing for granted.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Position yourself for advancement. Speak up and be part of the solution, and you’ll become the go-to person in your circle of friends. A financial gain is heading your way. Be wary of anger.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Investigate changes in your personal or professional community and decide if you want to participate in them or put your energy elsewhere. Peace and love are encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t get caught up in someone else’s dream. Know when to back away and do your own thing. Be careful around someone who tends to exaggerate. Leave nothing to chance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t take a risk with your health or emotional well-being. Keep situations in perspective, and distance yourself from trouble and erratic individuals trying to undermine you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take advantage of any opportunity to experience something new and exciting. Research a creative pursuit that intrigues you or get together with someone who makes you think.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be open to suggestions, but don’t go overboard. Take on projects in increments to ensure you reach your objective. Offer to help someone who has something you find valuable.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Network, gather information and change what isn’t working for you. Branch out and explore your options. Put time and money into personal growth and romance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take the initiative to learn something new. Sign up for a course or look into how to use your skills differently. Physical fitness is encouraged. A professional opportunity is apparent.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick to the truth and change only what makes sense to you. Trying to impress someone who is never satisfied is a waste of time. Set things up to suit your needs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take the fast track and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Keep your head down and your thoughts to yourself. You’ll be led astray by someone looking to make a quick buck.
