AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of unfinished business. You’ll feel much better about your future if you have taken care of the past. Don’t let changes that others make slow you down or unnerve you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Call on the people you know you can rely on for help and expert advice. Channel your energy wisely to avoid an unnecessary dispute with someone who disagrees with you. Work alone if possible.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Gravitate toward the people who have the most to offer you. The input you receive will clear up any misunderstanding about what others expect of you. Surround yourself with positive people.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Learn from experience and adjust your lifestyle to suit your needs. Don’t take a risk with your health or reputation. Settle any differences you have with loved ones. A kind offer will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put a friendly spin on whatever you pursue. A special relationship will take on a serious note if you discuss your intentions. Evaluate motives and pursue romance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be a good listener and observer. Don’t share information prematurely. Someone will offer an exaggerated point of view that can cost you physically, emotionally or financially.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — People who are innovative and eager to make positive changes will interest you. Verify information before passing it along. Sign up for a course, and keep up with professional trends.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — The trends and changes going on around you will be eye-opening and will encourage you to make a plan with a like-minded someone. Take care of unfinished business early in the day.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Your position is more vital than you think. Don’t waste time overanalyzing a situation if physical action is required. Reach out to like-minded people. Romance is featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Rely on your intelligence to help you reach your goal. Don’t let anyone play emotional games with you, test your patience or subject you to an unhealthy situation. Pay attention to your needs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Live up to your promises. Fix up your space to accommodate what you intend to pursue. Change the way you deal with, earn or handle money. Say no to anyone using persuasive tactics.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll face emotional adjustments at home. Keeping busy will help ease stress and encourage you to separate your emotions from a situation that requires oversight. It’s up to you to make things happen.
