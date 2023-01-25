AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t waste time. Look at a challenge to show off your skills and talents. Don’t mislead others regarding money or what you are willing to contribute. A personal pick-me-up will boost your ego.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Search for answers. Play fairly, and don’t let anger cause a feud with a friend, relative or peer. Be direct about what you are willing to do for others. Don’t take part in gossip.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your help will be pivotal. Keep up the excellent work, and don’t hesitate to take what’s yours. An unexpected change may daunt you at first, but the result will be better than anticipated.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Protect against injury and illness. When you need answers, go directly to the source. Sign up for classes or events that will broaden your outlook and help you make the most of your talents.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Turn on the charm, pump up the enthusiasm and make things happen. How you go about your business will interest someone who may also want to take advantage of you. Don’t be too quick to give away your secrets.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Listen and gather facts, then consider outcomes and the best way to navigate your way through turmoil. Distance yourself from anyone looking for a fight or trying to get you to do something for their benefit.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Helping others will enrich your life. Physical activity, charity events and challenges will lead to acknowledgment. Being in the know will encourage others to consider you for a project or position.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Uncertainty is the enemy. When in doubt, check the facts and proceed down the path that you find welcoming. Feeling good about your decisions because you did your homework will alleviate stress.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Think hard before you share your thoughts with others. Take the liberty to put someone at ease by offering your services, and you’ll make a significant difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll meet someone new or get the chance to do something you’ve never done. Participating in events that challenge and motivate you will lead to an opportunity.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Size up situations quickly and keep moving. Being gullible will leave you in a compromising position. Don’t get into a debate that you cannot win. Let your actions speak for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Distance yourself from manipulative, controlling people. Stick close to home and make changes that add to your comfort and help you lower your overhead. An unusual offer will tempt you.
