AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be open about what you are willing to do for others and what you expect in return. Honesty will help you get what you want. Take notes, look at the facts and follow through without hesitation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Confirm details before proceeding. If you say too much or overreact, you will face scrutiny. Don’t rely on others or leave anything to chance. Focus on your target and don’t look back.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Emotions will surface. Take a step back and think before you say or do something you will regret. Scour the internet for answers, go to an expert and confide in someone you trust.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay attention and do everything according to the rules and regulations. Studying every detail will give you the confidence you require to outsmart anyone trying to hold you back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Rely on yourself, your experience and your knowledge to get you where you want to go. A physical move will encourage new beginnings and an opportunity to work alongside inspiring individuals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep a watchful eye on others. Someone will likely sabotage your plans or make you look bad if given a chance. You may have to step outside your comfort zone if you want to make a lasting impression.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do your best, and you’ll get the support required to complete your plans. Don’t let certain changes unnerve you. Your extra effort will go a long way when trying to impress someone in charge.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do what works for you. Ignore anyone pushing you in a direction you don’t care to travel. Stick to basics and do things by the book. Set a budget and refuse to take on more debt.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — There will be plenty of opportunities, but indecisiveness could cost you. Clear your head and defer to an expert. Protect yourself from physical injury and avoid altercations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Dodge anyone putting pressure on you. Look for alternate ways to keep the peace and avoid a run-in with someone inconsistent or heading in a different direction. Be true to yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You can be entertaining without overspending. Hosting an event or meeting or starting a discussion with those you live with will help make your life easier.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Change is looming, but baby steps will help you control the outcome. Overseeing everything you want to achieve will eliminate mistakes and lower your costs. Be wary of extravagance.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.