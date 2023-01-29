AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotions and mix-ups will leave you at odds. Verify information before you pass it along. If you focus on implementing positive changes, it will help you dodge an argument. Stick close to home.
Sunday, January 29, 2023 8:33 AM
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 29, 2023 @ 8:11 am
Sunday, January 29, 2023 8:33 AM
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your intuition won’t let you down. Look for a safe investment. You can help others, but don’t expect anything in return. A problem or miscommunication will cause an issue.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Your playful attitude will take you where the action is and encourage you to get involved in something physical. Turn something you enjoy doing into a lucrative endeavor.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Alleviate stress. Concentrate on what you can achieve. A romantic gesture is apparent; don’t misread what someone is offering. Ask questions, be direct and share your intentions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Push forward until you are satisfied with what you achieve. A unique idea will be considered but not adopted by everyone. Adapt a plan to make it more accessible to all.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do whatever it takes to secure your position. Sign up for something that allows you to use your skills and experience in a unique and challenging manner. A long-term opportunity will develop.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll have to weigh the pros and cons of any offer you receive before you decide to get involved. A partnership will disappoint you. Shared expenses will bring more liabilities than assets.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Participate in something that gets you out of the house. Take a day trip, attend an educational event or spend time with someone who can offer you valuable insight. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A change of scenery will give you a different perspective on life, love and happiness. A new friendship with someone who shares your enthusiasms will develop if you put yourself out there.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Uncertainty will cloud your day if you let someone’s rhetoric bring you down. Don’t let a change someone makes leave you in limbo or cost you financially. Love is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pick up the pace, be open about your intentions and see who wants to participate. What starts as a minor home improvement will turn into a major overhaul that makes your life easier.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Hold on to what you’ve worked hard to achieve. Listen to others’ grievances, then determine who is telling the truth before you pick sides. A domestic change will bring you closer to a loved one.
