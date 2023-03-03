PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be original in your approach to life, love and happiness. You can reach your goals if you aren’t afraid to take the road less traveled. Trust your instincts and head in a positive direction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stop talking and start getting things done. You’ll have to act fast if you want to make up for taking on too much. Preparation will require innovation and originality.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t fall short of your goal because you haven’t prepared properly. Look over your options and call on trusted allies. A group effort will pave the way to victory.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Ignore what others are doing, or you will lose sight of what you want to achieve. Helping others is admirable, but before you proceed, ensure your efforts are appreciated.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stop overdoing it. Indulgence of any kind will cost you one way or another. Think about what you want and act accordingly, and you will reach your goal. Face interference head-on.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You are not alone. Join programs, groups or pursuits with like-minded people, and start something fulfilling. Someone you encounter along the way will help you recognize what you have to offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t let what others do disrupt your plans. Bring about what you want to happen and let others fend for themselves. Put your needs first. You must be astute if you are to come out ahead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take advantage of whatever comes your way. Be ready to change course midstream if necessary. Hesitation is the enemy, so trust your instincts. Procrastination is a mistake.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be a good listener and a resourceful contributor. Taking a unique approach won’t please everyone, but if it serves you well, it’s the best route. Avoid joint ventures and shared expenses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Sit tight and see where the dust settles. A friend or peer will lead you astray if given a chance. Focus on home and family and what you can do to make your life easier.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Avoid compromising situations. Taking on more than you can handle will cost you. Look at your domestic budget and make plans to enact changes that encourage your success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Think outside the box, and you’ll find a way to outmaneuver someone trying to manipulate you. Don’t make a change for the wrong reason. Choose your path based on your goal, not on someone else’s.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.