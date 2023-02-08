AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t stop, regardless of what everyone around you is doing. A relationship will change, but don’t dismay; in the end, it will be to your benefit. Don’t hide your true feelings.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be realistic regarding expectations. Sign up for what you know you can handle, nothing more. Exhaustion or injury will slow you down if you don’t get enough rest or take an unwise risk.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Gather information and carefully review every scenario before deciding to move forward. Taking on too much or not fully understanding what others expect of you will cause stress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A stubborn attitude won’t get you what you want. Be reasonable and offer positive suggestions, and you’ll convince others to meet you halfway. Do your part. Don’t lend or borrow money.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) - Do your homework before participating in a joint venture. Ask questions and be frank about what you are willing to contribute. Someone will take advantage of you if you let them.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Follow your heart and do what comes naturally. Don’t make excuses; be honest and direct. Love is in the air, and a passionate gesture will not go unnoticed. A lifestyle change looks inviting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If not handled properly, money matters will lead to situations that affect your emotional well-being. Engage in a physical activity that will help ease stress and get you back on track.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Evaluate your meaningful relationships. Reflect on how you can do things differently or change your course to make your life and surroundings less cluttered and more emotionally gratifying.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refresh your plans and put time and effort into getting things up and running. Getting things done will lead to bigger and brighter opportunities. Put your energy where it counts, and success will be yours.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — If you look, you will find something that sparks your imagination and sends you on a hunt for something new and exciting. Don’t limit what you can do because of someone else.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Getting along with others will be tricky. Leave nothing to chance, take notes and when in doubt, ask a question. Seek clarity from others and be transparent yourself. Be honest.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep the momentum flowing. Spend less, do more and bring about change that will improve your domestic life and lower your overhead. A home improvement could help your bottom line.
