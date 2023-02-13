AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Size up the possibilities and put a realistic plan in place. Innovation will draw attention to you and bring about positive change. Self-improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll have a change of heart that motivates you to embrace what’s important to you. Don’t let anger kick in when your energy needs positive direction to achieve your desired results.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do whatever it takes to resolve issues. You will leave a lasting impression on someone you are trying to please. If you look at the big picture, you will find answers and support.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stick to your own devices instead of following in someone’s footsteps. Finish what you start and embrace what makes you happy. You have more options than you realize.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t believe everything you see or hear. Someone will be using unusual means to persuade you to do something unwise. Use your intelligence to outmaneuver anyone trying to take advantage of you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Follow your imagination and let your creative drive lead the way. You’ll find it easier to come up with original ideas that will speed things up and motivate you to be a leader.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a unique approach to exploring interests. A self-improvement project will lead to personal growth. Physical activity will require precision, thought and caution to avoid injury.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Imagine how you want your life to be and make the necessary alterations. It’s up to you to make your dreams come true. Waiting for someone to step in and do things for you won’t work.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a moment and revisit your plans. Wait before you give the go-ahead to someone, or a promise may be difficult to keep. Give yourself the time necessary to do things properly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll need a clear head to come up with the right answers, choices and actions. Don’t fear being different or taking the road less traveled. Do your own thing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take the plunge and outdo yourself; use your skills in new and exciting ways, but don’t lose sight of what you are trying to achieve. Having a purpose will result in confidence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An open mind will prompt a magical journey. Listen, contribute and develop a plan to help you bring about beneficial changes at home or work. A positive attitude and physical action will pay off.
