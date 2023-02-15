AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A budget-friendly plan will ease stress and help you meet your demands. Don’t let what others decide to do influence or cost you. You’ll find the perfect spot to start a new project.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Consider the long-term effects before making a move. Educate yourself, talk to experts and keep your emotions out of your final decision. Be sure to update documents that need it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Look at what’s possible and plan your strategy. Learn from the past, and don’t count on others to live up to their promises. Rely on your intelligence, skills and ability to go the distance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pick up the slack and do your best. No need to get worked up over something you cannot change. Focus on what’s tangible. Put everything in order and prepare to initiate plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put yourself on the line and show everyone what you can do. Concentrate on what’s meaningful to you. Prepare for your success instead of helping everyone else reach their goals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t overthink matters; you will achieve your objective without interruption. Simplicity is the key to getting where you want to go with the least amount of interference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Treat people with fragile egos carefully. Be on your best behavior and offer compliments. Pay it forward, and you will reap the rewards. The quality of your input will be crucial.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put your differences with others aside. Choose peace over chaos and strive to bring out the best in others. Don’t hide your thoughts and feelings. Speak up and find out where you stand.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Attending a conference or spending quality time with someone who shares your interests will broaden your awareness and help you recognize how to make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Follow the most exciting path. Having a way to hone your skills and pursue a career you enjoy will increase your awareness of what’s possible. Discipline and hard work will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t expect things to run smoothly. Emotional confusion will surface. Look for a unique way to solve problems. Exercise or start a fun project to ease stress.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a leadership position and ask questions. You’ll find a way to use your energy, discipline and speed. Put time aside for pleasure. Don’t be afraid to make use of someone’s ideas or skills.
